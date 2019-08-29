Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lifted Anthem (ANTM) Stake By $16.01 Million; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lifted Diageo P L C (DEO) Position By $3.57 Million

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc acquired 21,919 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 2.16 million shares with $352.93 million value, up from 2.14 million last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $100.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $169.92. About 97,378 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 43.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 55,984 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 185,373 shares with $53.20 million value, up from 129,389 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $257.62. About 319,544 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Bancorpsouth Bank stake by 106,180 shares to 1.12M valued at $31.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Performance Food Group Co stake by 11,598 shares and now owns 1.93 million shares. Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 36.52% above currents $257.62 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. Stephens maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $345 target in Friday, March 8 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $368 target in Friday, March 8 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $360 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Cowen & Co maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $364 target.

