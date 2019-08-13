Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Increases Holding in Mueller Water Products (MWA); Mitchell Group Holding In Continental Resources (CLR) Was Boosted

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 2.84 million shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 228,415 shares as the company's stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Mueller Water Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 745,370 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 67,690 shares to 178,540 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 9,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,800 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 5,135 shares to 125 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 267,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,019 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NASDAQ:COKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4.