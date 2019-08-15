Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Increased Its Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Stake; N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Brown N Group PLC (LON:BWNG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brown N Group PLC has GBX 140 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 132.50’s average target is 25.00% above currents GBX 106 stock price. Brown N Group PLC had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, May 10. See N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 New Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 100.00 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN) stake by 67.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 706,330 shares as Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN)’s stock declined 0.20%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 1.75 million shares with $23.37M value, up from 1.04M last quarter. Capitol Federal Financial Inc now has $1.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 66,702 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC -; 18/04/2018 Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Savings Bank to Make Capital Distribution of $36 Million to CFFN; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q EPS 17c; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Capitol Federal; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) stake by 13,380 shares to 806,465 valued at $19.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) stake by 2.57M shares and now owns 2.46 million shares. Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CFFN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 105.07 million shares or 0.46% less from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc reported 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Creative Planning has 99,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Century reported 20.33M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 261,146 shares stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co holds 0.56% or 1.75 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 294,392 shares. Stifel stated it has 19,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 596,441 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 134,569 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 20,072 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 14.64 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 193,628 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 5.16M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 101,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

N Brown Group PLC operates as a digital fashion retailer primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. The company has market cap of 302.26 million GBP. The firm offers clients a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brand names. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides financial services.

The stock decreased 4.42% or GBX 4.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 106. About 82,709 shares traded. N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.