Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Increased By $15.09 Million Its Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Holding; Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) stake by 19.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 327,966 shares as Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 2.00 million shares with $93.20M value, up from 1.67M last quarter. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc now has $7.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 145,886 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M

Among 4 analysts covering Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verastem has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $8.75’s average target is 534.06% above currents $1.38 stock price. Verastem had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of VSTM in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Wednesday, March 13. See Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $5 Initiates Coverage On

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $12 New Target: $6 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) stake by 134,860 shares to 162,373 valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 43,410 shares and now owns 826,874 shares. Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Servicemaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $49 lowest target. $57.25’s average target is 1.02% above currents $56.67 stock price. Servicemaster Global Holdings had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “On World Mosquito Day, Terminix® Reveals Its Top 50 Mosquito Cities – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 487,445 shares traded. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has declined 80.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Duvelisib Data at EHA 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Verastem Expects to Have Sufficient Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments to Fund Operating Plan and Cap Expenditure Requirements Into the 2H of 2018; 17/05/2018 – Verastem Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – Verastem to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Loss $67.8M; 03/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Reports on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Opportunity, Landscape and Advancements in Pre-Commercial Initiatives at Analyst and Investor Day; 16/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Research and Development Expenses $46.4M; 09/04/2018 – VERASTEM INC VSTM.O – FDA TARGET ACTION DATE IS OCTOBER 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Verastem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Verastem, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.66 million shares or 25.48% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 17,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 0% invested in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) for 5,019 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Interest Group Inc Inc reported 43,817 shares. 23,416 were reported by Bancorporation Of America De. Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) for 218 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 38,423 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 17,726 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) for 5.76M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 60,282 shares. 100 were reported by Captrust. Geode Cap Ltd Co holds 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) or 892,945 shares.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $102.31 million. The Company’s programs target the focal adhesion kinase and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

More notable recent Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verastem EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verastem (VSTM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verastem Licenses COPIKTRA To Sanofi Ahead Of Critical Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Verastem (VSTM) Appoints Brian Stuglik as CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verastem Inc (VSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $105,930 activity. BARBERICH TIMOTHY J had bought 33,000 shares worth $105,930 on Friday, March 15.