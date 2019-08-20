Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Holds Holding in Clean Harbors (CLH); Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Holding in Msci (MSCI) by $608,454

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 324,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.42 million, down from 327,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $232.95. About 184,107 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI lndexes; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Technicals Story (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MSCI Hires Jigar Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering; 05/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 181,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 931,125 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.60M, up from 750,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 139,661 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39,336 shares to 682,226 shares, valued at $125.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 685,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 63,274 shares to 514,668 shares, valued at $40.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 200,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).