Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Holding in Associated Banc (ASB) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 672,308 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 279,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.34M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.92 million, down from 5.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 881,376 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 18.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corporation by 17,800 shares to 216,800 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,200 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million worth of stock or 2.00 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associate has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1,184 shares. 47,616 are held by Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 12,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 132,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 24,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 133,538 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 157,900 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 12,511 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 387,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co, a New York-based fund reported 41,903 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 0.04% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.52M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Goldman Sachs Group has 2.26M shares. Eaton Vance holds 17,355 shares. Moreover, Proxima Cap Management Lc has 12.61% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 495,142 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 68,451 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 85,977 shares. Menta Cap accumulated 29,054 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Legacy Private Tru accumulated 0.92% or 361,862 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp accumulated 78,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lpl Financial Lc has 0% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Moreover, Pnc Services has 0% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 688,240 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co reported 244,001 shares. 236,539 are owned by D E Shaw &. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 327,966 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $93.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wen Holding Inc by 214,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 771,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. ASB’s profit will be $81.95M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.