Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Boosted as Share Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 55,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 185,373 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.20M, up from 129,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $251.3. About 1.78 million shares traded or 27.44% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 312,766 shares to 371,032 shares, valued at $27.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 644,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,590 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares to 248,149 shares, valued at $18.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).