Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Holding In American Assets Trust (AAT) Was Has Raised; As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Honeywell International Boosted Position

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company's stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 46,123 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 42,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 917,816 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 105,620 shares as the company's stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 502,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 396,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Assets Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 393,114 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 644,022 shares to 583,590 shares, valued at $25.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 21,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,390 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital (Trc) accumulated 2,592 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 68,854 shares stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc has 0.02% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Weiss Multi holds 1.19% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 1.04M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 48,577 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc, a New York-based fund reported 175,465 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,369 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). 6,000 were reported by Daiwa Secs Gp. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company reported 208,472 shares stake. Invesco Ltd owns 0.02% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 1.18 million shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 220,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Issuance of $150 Million of 3.91% Senior Guaranteed Notes, Series G, Due July 30, 2030 – GlobeNewswire" on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire" published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "The Landmark @ One Market Achieves First BREEAM USA Certification in San Francisco – GlobeNewswire" on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "American Assets Trust, Inc. Releases Tax Status of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: January 16, 2019.