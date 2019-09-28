Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Upped Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holding by $7.40 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Has Raised by Smead Capital Management Inc

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 189,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 852,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.95M, up from 662,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 673,484 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 22/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS CONFIRMS TARGETS FOR BAD LOAN REDUCTION, COST CUTS AND TIMELINE FOR BAD LOAN SECURITISATION; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 06/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO SPA ISP.Ml – FILES PROJECT OF INCORPORATION OF CASSA DEI RISPARMI Dl FORLÍ E DELLA ROMAGNA; 18/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION SAYS, ASKED ABOUT ITALIAN BANK MONTE DEI PASCHI’S RESTRUCTURING PLAN: IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MEMBER STATES TO COMPLY WITH COMMITMENTS THEY HAVE GIVEN; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.4 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 14.8 PCT AT END-2017; 18/05/2018 – ITALY’S 5-STAR, LEAGUE PROGRAMME CALLS FOR STATE SHAREHOLDER TO REDEFINE MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA’S MISSION; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON SHAREHOLDERS OF DOUGLAS EMMETT TO VOTE AGAINST NOMINATION OF BOARD MEMBER THOMAS O’HERN

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 108.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 397,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 762,437 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.00M, up from 365,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.29 million shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $85.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold DEI shares while 84 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 158.47 million shares or 2.92% more from 153.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 328,734 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 54,672 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 83,603 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 339,679 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,632 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 150 shares. 1,733 were reported by Next Financial Gru Incorporated. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 991,834 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 210,418 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Zimmer Prtnrs LP stated it has 6.51 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated reported 3,073 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 9.75M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Sa holds 0.06% or 5,500 shares. Webster State Bank N A reported 1,849 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Management Limited Liability reported 63,567 shares stake. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 9,312 shares. Keystone Financial Planning holds 35,279 shares. Legacy Capital owns 38,994 shares. 1St Source Bancshares has invested 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 2,608 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% stake. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duff & Phelps Invest Management Co holds 0.01% or 13,265 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 25,162 shares to 830,623 shares, valued at $92.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,099 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).