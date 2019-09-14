Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Stake in Black Hills (BKH) as Share Price Rose; Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $3.17 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 27,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 977,875 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.44M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.87. About 460,118 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 15/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs a $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SALE OF UTILITY ASSETS INCONSISTENT W/ STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 – REG-BLACK HILLS CORP. SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 21/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LIKELY TO REACT NEGATIVELY TO DEAL INVOLVING SALE TO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE; 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills; 17/04/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS – IN RESPONSE TO INTEREST TO ACQUIRE COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY, DIVESTITURE OF UTILITY ASSETS IS “INCONSISTENT” WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 151,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 314,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, down from 465,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 6.28 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 189,863 shares to 852,185 shares, valued at $33.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 363,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BKH’s profit will be $28.70 million for 40.36 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Black Hills Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77 million for 19.11 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 10,277 shares to 30,682 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 30,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).