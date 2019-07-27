Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Keycorp (KEY) Holding by $25.95 Million; Valuation Declined; Parker Hannifin Com (PH) Stock Price Declined While Lord Abbett & Company Has Increased Holding by $4.79 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 46.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.75 million, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 6.73 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp Com (PH) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 28,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,220 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 81,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.89. About 651,455 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Key Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HEXO Corp Chief Brand Officer Adam Miron steps down from position, stays on as key Board member – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “KeyBank addresses fraud incident, interest rates in call with investors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex invested 0.18% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Farmers And Merchants Investments, a Nebraska-based fund reported 434 shares. 191,561 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. Raymond James & Assoc owns 1.01M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Churchill Corp holds 0.34% or 819,593 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,783 shares. 300 are owned by Atwood & Palmer. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.67M shares. Verity & Verity Lc owns 238,453 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 262,526 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt reported 60,246 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Conning has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The New York-based Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Veritas Investment Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,844 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt holds 2.04% or 1.69 million shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 204,632 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $36.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 186,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,137 shares, and has risen its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (NYSE:LYV) by 924,030 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $81.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 322,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,100 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Peddock Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 2,849 shares. Central National Bank Tru owns 279 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 2,271 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Charles Schwab Advisory Inc invested in 0.43% or 1.48 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 14,224 shares. Btim stated it has 3,925 shares. Creative Planning reported 18,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 3.57% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 43 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 13,200 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp stated it has 2,053 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 35,042 shares.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Parker-Hannifin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results NYSE:PH – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $150,178 was made by OBOURN CANDY M on Thursday, February 7. 319 shares were sold by Gentile Thomas C, worth $54,806.