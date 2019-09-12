Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Had 6 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Rapid7 has $7200 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.29’s average target is 20.79% above currents $50.74 stock price. Rapid7 had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Needham maintained Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho initiated Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) latest ratings:

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 27.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc analyzed 50,809 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)'s stock rose 13.00%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 134,564 shares with $37.98M value, down from 185,373 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $62.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $248.95. About 1.23 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.95% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 364,746 shares traded. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 120.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q REV. $54.5M, EST. $52.2M; 17/04/2018 – Rapid7 Attacker Behavior Analytics Brings Together Machine Learning and Human Security Expertise; 13/03/2018 Rapid7 Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – RAPID7 HOLDER BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE CUT STAKE TO 4.1%; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – Rapid7 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.6% Position in Rapid7

More notable recent Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Many Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: "Rapid7 Inc: This Cybersecurity Stock Could Be a Big Winner – Profit Confidential" published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Rapid7 Is Underrated – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Rapid7 Strengthens Product Ties With AWS – Seeking Alpha" published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Rapid7 (RPD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 12.97 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 950,909 shares to 2.65M valued at $106.18 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) stake by 54,110 shares and now owns 774,129 shares. Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) was raised too.