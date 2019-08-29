Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position as Stock Price Rose; Radnet (RDNT) Market Value Rose While Robotti Robert Cut Stake

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 620,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 650,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $705.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 155,586 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 169,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 205,374 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.22 million, down from 374,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $225.79. About 453,424 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 706,330 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 145,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.54 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

