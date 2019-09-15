Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lowered Its Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Stake by $33.86 Million; Acadian Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by $1.86 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 32,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 628,707 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.84M, down from 661,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 1.15 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 651,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.03 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 289,489 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 317,952 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co holds 8,220 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp owns 3,327 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 30,436 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 18,857 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 6,657 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pinnacle Associates Limited has 407,501 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Ltd Com holds 0% or 3,474 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc holds 0.29% or 66,735 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt owns 13,396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp invested 0.06% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Midas Management has 54,500 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 1.11 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 5,967 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 171,044 shares to 525,658 shares, valued at $38.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 398,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Lifevantage Corp.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.74 million for 14.05 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 58,807 shares to 766,732 shares, valued at $41.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 189,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC).