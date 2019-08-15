Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lowered Its Black Hills (BKH) Holding; Sit Investment Associates Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Black Hills Corp (BKH) stake by 7.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 78,029 shares as Black Hills Corp (BKH)’s stock rose 9.82%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $74.45 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Black Hills Corp now has $4.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 125,314 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 23/04/2018 – REG- Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% Position in Black Hills; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS POWER INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.63; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 05/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Application of Black Hills/Kansas Gas Utility Company, LLC, d/b/a Black Hills Energy, for; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCUR WITH NEGATIVE SENTIMENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL FOR MUNICIPALIZATION OF PUEBLO UTILITY ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SAYS NO INTEREST IN SELLING UTILITY

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 15.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 124,945 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 680,975 shares with $40.27M value, down from 805,920 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $230.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 7.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BKH – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Black Hills Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reaffirms 2019 and 2020 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) stake by 327,966 shares to 2.00 million valued at $93.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Edgewell Personal Care Co stake by 168,306 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). 462,581 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,236 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management has invested 0.13% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.01% stake. Prelude Management Llc reported 171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 916,283 shares. Massachusetts Ma owns 0.02% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 647,997 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 29,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,117 are owned by Hanseatic Serv Incorporated. 1,269 were reported by Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Co holds 4,545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.27% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Paradigm Asset Com Ltd stated it has 6,200 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Black Hills Corp has $7800 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is -2.32% below currents $75.76 stock price. Black Hills Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by Scotia Capital given on Thursday, May 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased First Tr High Inc Long/Short F (FSD) stake by 35,289 shares to 300,514 valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) stake by 40,555 shares and now owns 450,075 shares. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.