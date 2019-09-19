Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lifted Its Stake in American Financial Group (AFG) as Valuation Rose; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Position In Servicenow (NOW) Was Has Upped

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 170.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 249,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 395,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.57M, up from 146,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 57,923 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $266.61. About 486,073 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Brinker Capital has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,292 shares. Security National Trust stated it has 550 shares. Hbk Lp reported 1,888 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 1,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa invested in 1.17M shares. Korea Investment holds 0.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 315,400 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 167,723 shares stake. Allstate owns 11,604 shares. 247 are owned by Hm Payson. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has 19,825 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 36 shares. Alps Advsr reported 2,554 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 481,952 shares. Marvin & Palmer Associate owns 22,516 shares for 4.1% of their portfolio.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 3,825 shares to 57,680 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,475 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Uss Inv Ltd has 0.4% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 366,700 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 1,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). D E Shaw & owns 138,751 shares. American Intll Grp Inc owns 138,475 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 45,925 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 16 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 33,185 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 16,939 shares. Nordea Investment holds 456,682 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,296 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corp stated it has 343,365 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 208,972 shares to 487,689 shares, valued at $31.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 41,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,362 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

