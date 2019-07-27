Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lifted Its Position in Tfs Financial (TFSL) as Shares Rose; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Valuation Rose While Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $25.47 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Tfs Financial Corp (TFSL) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 338,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17M, up from 764,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Tfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 282,752 shares traded or 60.24% up from the average. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.54M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.22M, down from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 1.30 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 51,568 shares to 484,184 shares, valued at $49.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Buckingham Asset Lc stated it has 51,670 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc reported 7,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 167,280 shares. 17,750 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 881,122 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 184,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Communication Na invested in 0% or 16,435 shares. 254,908 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management L P. Alliancebernstein LP holds 30,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Stieven Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 3.43% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 319,692 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0% or 23,300 shares. Advisors Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 70,319 shares.