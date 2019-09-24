Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lifted Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Holding; GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) stake by 20.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 114,986 shares as Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 683,713 shares with $27.55M value, up from 568,727 last quarter. Horace Mann Educators Corp now has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 77,993 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho

Among 2 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $21000 lowest target. $212.50’s average target is 78.90% above currents $118.78 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by JP Morgan. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Piper Jaffray. See GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) latest ratings:

Since September 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.51 million activity. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $658,882 was sold by ZURAITIS MARITA.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold HMN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.92 million shares or 0.18% more from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 77,777 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) or 7,402 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Com holds 2.09 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Llc reported 584,348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 14,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.06% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Millennium Management Llc holds 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) or 18,748 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd owns 164 shares. 1,480 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 500 shares. Channing Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.98% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Hodges Management invested in 0.03% or 8,000 shares.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

