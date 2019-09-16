Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lifted Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holding by $2.72 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Wills Financial Group Inc

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 55,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 593,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.43M, up from 537,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 70,519 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT TARGETS CUT OF ABOURT 4% OF JOBS; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives to Support Strategic Transformation Plan; 02/04/2018 – Elliott discloses 10.3 pct stake in Commvault, nominates 4 directors; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT BOARD TO FORM CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE; 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ADVOCATING FOR CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM IN COMMVAULT, ALSO WITH MINIMUM PERCENTAGE OF FUTURE CASH FLOW FOR REPURCHASES AFTER 2018; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT N. ROBERT HAMMER ANTICIPATED TO REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – CVLT NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES RELATES TO PACT WITH ELLIOTT; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 17/04/2018 – CommVault Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 1,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $32.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.1. About 1.74 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 5,071 shares. Odey Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,560 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 98 shares. 615,397 are held by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Koshinski Asset owns 2,252 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Llc has 1.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,195 shares. Addison owns 863 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. 3,086 were reported by Chemung Canal Trust. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Company Delaware has 3.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 16,017 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap owns 24,008 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Selz Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,900 shares. Jag Ltd Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,911 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 1,995 shares stake.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 5,385 shares to 174,005 shares, valued at $54.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 153,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,946 shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).