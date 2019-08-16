Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Decreased Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Stake by $6.75 Million; As Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Upped Its Position

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 52,960 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 241,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 271,729 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 512,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 143,413 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7,983 activity. 50 shares were bought by Paquette Jennifer, worth $1,051 on Wednesday, August 14.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Modify Non-Fundamental Policies – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) Announces $260 Million Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Closed-End Fund – A Diversified Play On MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of July 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 26,809 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 25,600 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn invested in 0% or 200 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,520 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0.04% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated owns 45,658 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allen Ltd Llc accumulated 0.22% or 292,416 shares. Paragon Mgmt Lc has invested 1.78% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Botty Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Guggenheim Cap reported 0.05% stake. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru invested in 445 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested in 0.58% or 21,345 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 55,530 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 9,359 shares to 124,617 shares, valued at $24.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 53,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,940 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 50,166 shares to 385,064 shares, valued at $56.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 228,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 77,712 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Limited has 0.51% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Waterfront Cap Partners Limited Liability Com holds 738,666 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd has invested 0.22% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zweig reported 177,421 shares. Asset One owns 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 213,529 shares. King Street Cap LP holds 1.02 million shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 380 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.94 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 1.38 million shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 11,470 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 816,851 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Service Ltd Co has 1,330 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors reported 15,853 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “Zayo Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.