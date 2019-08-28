Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Decreased Position in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by $9.68 Million as Stock Value Declined; Targa Res (TRGP) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 124,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 873,857 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.20M, down from 997,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 382,134 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.35 million, up from 12.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.07M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 2.33M shares to 39.78 million shares, valued at $974.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 673,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,476 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cv Starr And has 3.45% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Citigroup holds 361,821 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 100,882 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 8,726 shares. 10.46M are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Company invested in 189,374 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated holds 3,450 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 1.31M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 58,786 shares. Nordea Investment reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). New York-based Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pinnacle Ltd invested in 73,074 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.48 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 4,000 shares. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.75M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Grace licenses UNIPOL PP to new PetroChina plant – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Revises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,555 shares to 280,313 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wen Holding Inc by 214,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 771,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).