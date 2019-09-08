Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Its Dover (DOV) Holding by $13.02 Million as Share Price Declined; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Checkpoint Software (CHKP) Stake as Share Value Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Checkpoint Software (CHKP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 69,028 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 75,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Checkpoint Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 990,154 shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 139,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 700,758 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.73 million, down from 840,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 1.11 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.24M for 21.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 101,875 shares to 784,813 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 3,530 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru stated it has 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.2% or 15,691 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.99% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.06% or 6,655 shares. Quantbot LP owns 12,688 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% or 218,289 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,484 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 226 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Creative Planning has 196,946 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 12,233 shares. 2,130 are held by Cornerstone. Adage Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $216.99 million for 15.55 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

