Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Holding as Shares Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Markston International Has Raised Its Holding

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc analyzed 44,304 shares as the company's stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 327,131 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11 million, down from 371,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $22.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $123.8. About 456,026 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,164 shares as the company's stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 74,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 70,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 708,091 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Capital Management Limited Liability owns 19,000 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Sentinel Company Lba invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Engy Opportunities Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.32% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,035 shares. New York-based Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Citadel Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 211 shares. Ancora Llc owns 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 22,676 shares. 8,223 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 129,232 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. South Street Limited Co stated it has 95,262 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 11,465 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,762 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.09% or 262,370 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 2,430 shares to 43,883 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 11,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,972 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16,008 shares to 75,240 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 168,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT).