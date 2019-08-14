Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Its American International Group (AIG) Holding by $27.69 Million as Stock Value Rose; As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Cut by $2.23 Million Its Holding

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 22,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 157,561 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 179,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78 million shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in American International Group Inc (AIG) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 644,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 583,590 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American International Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 4.52 million shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16,008 shares to 75,240 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 195,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,394 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,282 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Regent Invest Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Citigroup has 0.09% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2.08M shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Huber Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 56,125 shares. 245,918 are held by Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Llc. Colony Group Lc holds 0.11% or 58,444 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 431,503 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 45,900 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% or 685 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 341,523 shares. 58,950 are owned by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 25,722 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 88,840 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Sit Inv Inc holds 0.81% or 251,748 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 1.86M shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meridian Invest Counsel invested 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miller Inv Mngmt LP stated it has 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa owns 1.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,349 shares. Sonata Capital Group owns 14,279 shares. Jcic Asset Inc has invested 4.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Towercrest Mgmt has invested 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Condor Cap Mngmt has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38.03 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trillium Asset Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,899 shares to 99,599 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Freedom 2025 Fund (FFTWX) by 23,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).