Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Boosted Stake in Regis (RGS); Berkshire Hathaway Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $602.60 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.39% . The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.59M, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 536,562 shares traded or 101.73% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45M, down from 11.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.78M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 407,992 shares to 8.67 million shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 108,209 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. City invested in 0.83% or 30,938 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 12,144 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 211 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Cap Corporation reported 13,609 shares stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Petrus Trust Company Lta has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Trust Of Vermont reported 3,954 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 402 shares. Df Dent Co accumulated 0% or 2,170 shares. Focused Wealth has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Clark Cap Grp Inc Inc holds 371,423 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 43,410 shares to 826,874 shares, valued at $100.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 709,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578,640 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).