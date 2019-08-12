Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Boosted Position in Cree (CREE) by $10.63 Million; Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Smithfield Trust Company Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 186,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 675,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63M, up from 488,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 1.41 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Term Gov/Corp (Bsv) (BSV) by 394,731 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $111.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asia Pacific Markets (Ipac) (IPAC) by 10,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 416,022 shares to 407,725 shares, valued at $33.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NASDAQ:COKE) by 40,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,985 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).