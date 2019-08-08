Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Boosted Envestnet (ENV) Stake; BEACH PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (BEPTF) Sellers Increased By 3.81% Their Shorts

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Envestnet Inc (ENV) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 38,555 shares as Envestnet Inc (ENV)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 280,313 shares with $18.33M value, up from 241,758 last quarter. Envestnet Inc now has $3.17B valuation. The stock decreased 5.85% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 1.54M shares traded or 446.12% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation

BEACH PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) had an increase of 3.81% in short interest. BEPTF’s SI was 642,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.81% from 618,900 shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 161 days are for BEACH PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)’s short sellers to cover BEPTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 5,100 shares traded or 226.92% up from the average. Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Coca (NASDAQ:COKE) stake by 40,022 shares to 111,985 valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) stake by 179,132 shares and now owns 1.36 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Inc has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Family Mngmt Corp holds 1.1% or 39,164 shares. Lpl Ltd Com accumulated 6,208 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 88,820 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Envestnet Asset Management holds 37,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0.07% or 289,590 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc stated it has 3,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 15,477 shares. Pnc Financial has 0.04% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 557,826 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 6,783 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc invested in 0% or 3,273 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 3,230 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Van Berkom & Associate owns 1.28M shares. American International Group Incorporated reported 28,493 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, March 15. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 15. UBS maintained the shares of ENV in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating.

Beach Energy Limited explores, develops, produces, and sells oil, gas, and gas liquids. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. It holds interests in exploration and production tenements in Australia, New Zealand, and Tanzania. It has a 18.68 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009.

