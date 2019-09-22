Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $33.38 Million as Share Price Declined; Cott (COT) Market Valuation Declined While Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $8.37 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 256,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 180,613 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52 million, down from 437,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 5.34M shares traded or 81.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corporation (COT) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 644,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 12,780 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171,000, down from 656,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 626,475 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 6,135 shares to 333,963 shares, valued at $21.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 3,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.45M for 20.14 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 620,963 were reported by Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Corp. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com, Arizona-based fund reported 13,020 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 34,537 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jefferies Grp Ltd stated it has 71,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 488,600 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 357,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Michael Susan Dell Foundation reported 35,323 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 255,300 shares. P2 Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 5.52M shares or 5.64% of all its holdings. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj invested in 0.5% or 1.21M shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 15,121 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 111,695 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 0% or 16,832 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,585 shares. The Texas-based Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com New York stated it has 10,267 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 157,249 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 314,646 were reported by First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort LP invested 0.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 102,818 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Notis has invested 2.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Llc reported 9,009 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 21,125 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 38,808 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Llc reported 2,529 shares stake. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation stated it has 59,868 shares.