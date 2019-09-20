Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Decreased Trinet Group (TNET) Position; Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Trinet Group Inc (TNET) stake by 28.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 574,358 shares as Trinet Group Inc (TNET)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 1.47M shares with $99.47 million value, down from 2.04M last quarter. Trinet Group Inc now has $4.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.62. About 146,826 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’

Among 8 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Global Payments has $21000 highest and $94 lowest target. $177.88’s average target is 9.75% above currents $162.08 stock price. Global Payments had 17 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $156 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Reduce” on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Market Perform” rating. See Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $203.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Reduce Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $168.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $174.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Downgrade

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE:MWA) stake by 291,200 shares to 2.54M valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) stake by 54,110 shares and now owns 774,129 shares. Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) was raised too.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.55M for 24.13 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. The company has market cap of $25.14 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It has a 52.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, on-line reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $162.08. About 580,059 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c