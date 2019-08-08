Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Decreased Its Cooper Companies (COO) Holding; Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Forum Energy Tech had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by FBR Capital. See Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $4.2500 New Target: $3.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $4.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $7 New Target: $6 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Cooper Companies Inc (COO) stake by 34.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 47,150 shares as Cooper Companies Inc (COO)’s stock rose 17.40%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 91,104 shares with $26.98 million value, down from 138,254 last quarter. Cooper Companies Inc now has $16.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $333.02. About 166,894 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $158.75M for 26.35 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Mgmt LP has 1.15% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 511,047 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 7,230 shares. 14,100 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 753 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 8,939 shares. Generation Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4.97% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Cornerstone stated it has 45 shares. The Washington-based Washington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.47% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 100,196 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Co. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 0.01% or 225 shares. Synovus Fin reported 0.05% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 790 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,174 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 29 shares. Sun Life reported 0.14% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 145,162 shares to 437,344 valued at $56.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Edgewell Personal Care Co stake by 168,306 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 89.33 million shares or 3.11% less from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 393,288 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Palisade Capital Management Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.26% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Captrust holds 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) or 77 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 11,673 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 4.77M shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 83,961 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 1.77M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 18,711 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,561 shares. Invesco reported 1.90M shares. Blackrock reported 5.64M shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Hillman accumulated 2.36 million shares or 5.35% of the stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $201.14 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.