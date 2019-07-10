Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut Its Philip Morris International (PM) Stake by $11.89 Million; Savant Capital Holds Position in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $212.5. About 1.07M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 135,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,488 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 290,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.3. About 2.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,555 shares to 280,313 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 92,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 1.44M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.34% stake. Sigma Counselors, Michigan-based fund reported 2,312 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability stated it has 3,951 shares. American Rech & Mgmt Com stated it has 45,694 shares. South State accumulated 18,418 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northeast Investment Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,004 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 3,793 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0.22% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5.04M shares. Doliver Advisors Lp holds 1.71% or 47,815 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd accumulated 37,034 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 2,711 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Addison Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,209 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.06B for 15.09 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,317 shares to 6,904 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,747 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 7,569 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru accumulated 16,300 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited owns 0.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 133,800 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 5.72M shares. Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 1.13% or 12,096 shares. Joel Isaacson Lc has 5,352 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors invested in 21,775 shares or 1.55% of the stock. John G Ullman Assoc Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 1,500 shares. Summit Securities Grp Limited Liability Co reported 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.61% or 2.28M shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.18% or 604,780 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Company holds 166,656 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Co reported 29,983 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 115,447 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pettee Investors holds 0.94% or 7,825 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 22,036 shares. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. 1,328 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million.

