Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding as Shares Declined; As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Valuation Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Lifted Its Stake by $828,854

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 51.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 2.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42M, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 462,299 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 5,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,539 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 19,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 419,054 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.