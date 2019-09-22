Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut By $1.68 Million Its Bio (BIO) Holding; Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 0.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 5 funds started new or increased holdings, while 5 sold and decreased their positions in Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 209,297 shares, down from 215,911 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Bio (BIO) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 5,385 shares as Bio (BIO)’s stock rose 6.00%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 174,005 shares with $54.39M value, down from 179,390 last quarter. Bio now has $10.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $345.24. About 383,034 shares traded or 101.40% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $47.17 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 79,485 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 10,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 4,790 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 16,143 shares.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 40,095 shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 57.14% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BIO’s profit will be $42.49M for 60.36 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,760 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com owns 131,900 shares. Ent Financial Corporation invested in 52 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 21,475 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 3,025 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 9,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C accumulated 755,635 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Gamma As owns 4.27% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 85,026 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd accumulated 17,087 shares or 1.55% of the stock. 978 were accumulated by First Republic Mgmt. Landscape Limited Liability Corp holds 650 shares.

