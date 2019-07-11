Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut American Water Works Co (AWK) Stake by $4.61 Million; Stock Value Rose; Renaissance Technologies Upped Its Stake in Dine Brands Global (DIN) as Valuation Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 44,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,131 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11 million, down from 371,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 1.03 million shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 114,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 396,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.15 million, up from 281,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 271,463 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) by 60,695 shares to 568,727 shares, valued at $20.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 28,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.96 million for 31.24 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.