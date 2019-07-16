Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Boosted Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Holding; Invivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV) SI Decreased By 11.19%

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) stake by 19.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 327,966 shares as Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)’s stock rose 35.71%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 2.00 million shares with $93.20M value, up from 1.67 million last quarter. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc now has $7.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 217,007 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) had a decrease of 11.19% in short interest. NVIV’s SI was 249,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.19% from 280,700 shares previously. With 35,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s short sellers to cover NVIV’s short positions. The SI to Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp’s float is 2.68%. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.0349 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6501. About 56,347 shares traded. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has declined 85.73% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NVIV News: 08/03/2018 NVIV GETS FDA APPROVAL NEURO-SPINAL SCAFFOLD TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – In Vivo Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy with Cellvizio®, a Technology Developed by Mauna Kea Technologies Allows the Discovery of a Previously Unknown Human Structure, the lnterstitium; 19/03/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Study Validates Previously Established Objective Performance Criterion; 09/04/2018 – INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – IN PROCESS OF FINALIZING LEASE ASSIGNMENT, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN LEASE-RELATED SAVINGS OF ABOUT $3 MLN THROUGH 2019; 09/04/2018 – INVIVO THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; 09/04/2018 – lnVivo Therapeutics Provides Business Update; 02/04/2018 – FDA: Invivo Corporation- DynaCad software consist of an MR Analysis Server software and the viewer workstation software. The; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Peer Social Support During In Vivo Exposure for PTSD (PEP); 03/04/2018 – In Vivo Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy with Cellvizio®, a Technology Developed by Mauna Kea Technologies Allows the Discovery o; 19/03/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics Announces Contemporary Thoracic SCI Registry Study (the “CONTEMPO Registry Study”) Findings

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) stake by 70,114 shares to 205,866 valued at $17.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) stake by 5,135 shares and now owns 125 shares. Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was reduced too.