Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Boosted Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $41.96 Million; Venbio Select Advisor Maintains Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 174.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 92,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 145,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.02M, up from 53,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 8.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 5.02M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Agf holds 0.03% or 4,996 shares in its portfolio. Ashford Cap Management holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,973 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 3,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 398,589 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Blackrock reported 0.13% stake. Landscape Cap Limited stated it has 2,439 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 516,362 shares. Moreover, Artisan Prns Lp has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 88,431 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 8,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Northern has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested in 19,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fjarde Ap stated it has 15,035 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ask a Fool: Could Any Stocks Actually Benefit From a Long-Term Trade War? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Surge After U.S. Postpones China Tariffs – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are REITs the Hottest Stocks of 2019? – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Great Safe Haven You Arenâ€™t Thinking Of – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Alert: Last Chance on 3 REITs Paying Up to 8.5% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology by 1.19 million shares to 501,840 shares, valued at $32.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bank by 106,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 625,000 shares to 9.50M shares, valued at $129.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86M shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.