Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) and The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) are two firms in the Beverages – Brewers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 15 1.52 N/A 0.21 72.31 The Boston Beer Company Inc. 300 4.54 N/A 8.75 39.32

Table 1 demonstrates Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Boston Beer Company Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Craft Brew Alliance Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 6.1% The Boston Beer Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Boston Beer Company Inc. are 2 and 1.3 respectively. The Boston Beer Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and The Boston Beer Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 The Boston Beer Company Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 17.87%. Competitively The Boston Beer Company Inc. has a consensus price target of $305.33, with potential downside of -23.06%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is looking more favorable than The Boston Beer Company Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.2% of Craft Brew Alliance Inc. shares and 97.8% of The Boston Beer Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.2% are The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 3.02% 8.8% -6.52% -8.15% -16.91% 7.13% The Boston Beer Company Inc. 2.65% 30.15% 27.68% 9.03% 47.93% 42.78%

For the past year Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Boston Beer Company Inc.

Summary

The Boston Beer Company Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. It operates in two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs that offer dining and entertainment facilities, and sell apparel and other merchandise. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.