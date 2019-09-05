Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) Reaches $9.18 After 6.00% Down Move; Shorts at MASON GRAPHITE COM CANADA (MGPHF) Raised By 32.51%

The stock of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.13% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 243,317 shares traded or 73.68% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $178.69M company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $8.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BREW worth $10.72M less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P has 0.01% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Georgia-based Signaturefd has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Quantum has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 97,238 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 16,000 shares. 38,987 are held by Fairpointe Cap Ltd. Washington Trust Bancorporation has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 14,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc reported 631,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Limited Co accumulated 12,873 shares. First Manhattan Co owns 79,832 shares. Amer Intll Gp Inc Inc accumulated 8,121 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Craft Brewers Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Craft Brewers Alliance has $21 highest and $1200 lowest target. $16.67’s average target is 81.59% above currents $9.18 stock price. Craft Brewers Alliance had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 26.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $178.69 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on November, 6. BREW’s profit will be $194,653 for 229.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.31% negative EPS growth.