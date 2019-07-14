Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Stake Has Upped by Marcato Capital Management Lp; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Has Cut Holding by $2.82 Million as Share Price Rose

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 132,728 shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 352,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.84M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 714,536 shares traded or 19.37% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home-Based Care Providers; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Statement by Rep. Kildee on Congress Rejecting President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares to 939,258 shares, valued at $197.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,500 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 28,482 shares stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 110,007 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 141,400 shares. Quantum Cap accumulated 0.17% or 22,370 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 42,025 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 10,475 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.48% or 72,000 shares. Cannell Cap Lc invested in 2.85% or 838,606 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 16,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,328 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 12,873 shares. Perkins stated it has 35,450 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 44,807 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 139,900 shares. Dorsey Wright & has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 1,030 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 55,200 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 14,100 shares. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Cambridge Investment Research holds 0% or 24,600 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc reported 340,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 8,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 5.20M shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 102,400 shares. Sterling Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 33,353 shares. Harvey Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.13% or 280,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 41,890 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 106,710 shares to 229,700 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 64,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,983 shares, and has risen its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.60 million for 24.52 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.