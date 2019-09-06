Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Raised Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 335,347 shares traded or 131.88% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.66 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,737 shares to 4,937 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,656 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts invested in 245,212 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Rnc Capital Management Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duff And Phelps Investment Management Company holds 0.03% or 5,690 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx stated it has 2,302 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amp Cap Limited has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 273,222 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment reported 15,797 shares stake. Wealthquest Corporation accumulated 10,912 shares or 1.57% of the stock. 43,995 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 85,588 are held by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Papp L Roy holds 0.23% or 3,341 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc reported 774 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group has 1,142 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares to 939,258 shares, valued at $197.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).