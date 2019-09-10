Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Upped Position; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder Altavista Wealth Management Cut Its Holding

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.86. About 4.85 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 109,202 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 6,280 shares to 22,930 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdrr Gold Shares (GLD).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Beyond Meat, Lululemon, Mallinckrodt, Kellogg – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Craft Brew Alliance Reports Strong Second Quarter Results Led by Robust Acceleration for Kona and Record Beer Gross Margin – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Beyond Meat Grow Into Its Current Valuation? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

