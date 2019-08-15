Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $1.21 Million as Stock Rose; Oxbow Advisors Trimmed Its Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) Holding as Valuation Were Volatile

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) by 86.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 329,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 51,393 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 380,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Build America Bond T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 80,337 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 41,399 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,258 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,311 shares to 49,451 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Multi (JPC) by 260,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,111 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

