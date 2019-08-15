Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Holding Increased by Marcato Capital Management Lp; Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $442,944 as Stock Rose

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 14,100 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 9,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 450,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, down from 459,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 3.35M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PAY PLAN SAID TO PLACE ITS INTERESTS OVER CLIENTS’; 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,258 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 99,660 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.