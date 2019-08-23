Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.62 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $202.86. About 26.64 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 100,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 19.75% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 740,070 shares traded or 550.21% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.06M were accumulated by Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas. 275,525 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder Lc. Moreover, Willow Creek Wealth has 1.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Syntal Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 6,493 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Snow Cap Lp has invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerville Kurt F accumulated 104,615 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank has 2.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Art Ltd stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 79,842 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.59% or 2.13 million shares. Hennessy Advsrs has 15,973 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Co holds 41,366 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 2.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.99 million shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,002 shares to 282,544 shares, valued at $44.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 22,809 shares to 72,655 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 10,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 52,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Washington Savings Bank owns 879 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited owns 72,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,328 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 19,387 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd owns 97,238 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 551 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 110,007 shares. American Grp reported 8,121 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 975 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has 7,626 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW).