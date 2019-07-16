Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.01 Million; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Increased Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $1.92 Million

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, up from 9,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $516.99. About 154,040 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 100,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.40% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 135,368 shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BREW’s profit will be $3.11M for 23.83 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -184.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 19,951 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Company has 0.01% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 79,832 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 163,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 15,900 shares. 290 were reported by Captrust Financial Advsr. 28,482 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 631,097 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 68,577 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 52,506 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 110,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 141,400 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 157,197 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp owns 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 7,747 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,907 shares to 7,328 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 58,059 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.04% or 81,175 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.44% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 124,755 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0.53% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,290 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware owns 1,571 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 7,157 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Limited Liability Com has 180,942 shares. Webster State Bank N A has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company invested in 6 shares. Albion Finance Group Inc Inc Ut has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 193,250 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.