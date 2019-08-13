Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Lowered Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 91,892 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 2.20M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rnc Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 63,644 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,270 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd invested in 0.08% or 35,967 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 31,089 shares. Bluemar Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.59% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 68,020 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cape Ann Bancshares invested in 0.27% or 2,100 shares. Mitchell Mgmt owns 10,252 shares. Theleme Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pacific Global Mngmt Com holds 0.71% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 29,533 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt has 1.96% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 13,318 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.17 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,390 shares to 501,208 shares, valued at $34.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 50,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

