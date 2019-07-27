Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake; Q Global Advisors Has Trimmed M/I Homes (MHO) Stake by $1.95 Million; Stock Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.99M market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 637,165 shares traded or 208.94% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.75M market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 76,411 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd has 2,355 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 27,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Towle And holds 3.33% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 1.10 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Ls Invest Advsr, a Michigan-based fund reported 831 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com holds 0% or 30,162 shares. Thb Asset invested 0.65% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 12,660 were accumulated by Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Com. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 27,295 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 41,652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 44,807 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0% or 855 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 109,173 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 27,873 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc invested in 0% or 1,897 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability holds 57,420 shares. State Street accumulated 236,876 shares or 0% of the stock. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Company reported 38,987 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 12,873 shares. Prelude Lc accumulated 0.08% or 97,238 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 290 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Com holds 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) or 276,148 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW).

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BREW’s profit will be $3.11M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -184.21% EPS growth.

