Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Old Dominion Capital Management Position In J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Was Raised

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 151,283 shares traded or 45.93% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Ltd reported 1,897 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 29 shares. Glenmede Na reported 83 shares. Fairpointe Cap Llc has 0.02% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 12,873 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 110,007 shares. Intll Group Incorporated reported 8,121 shares. 500 are held by Signaturefd Llc. Quantum Capital stated it has 22,370 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 68,577 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares to 290,370 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,493 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co has 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.00 million shares. At Bank invested in 0.43% or 34,852 shares. Hourglass Lc holds 0.09% or 2,979 shares. Bristol John W & Ny owns 1.00 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Cambiar Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bartlett Ltd Llc reported 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kcm Inv Limited Com owns 146,385 shares. 125,480 are owned by Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny. Middleton And Ma has 127,696 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 4,185 shares. Cumberland Prtn invested 4.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Allen Inv Management has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 89,233 are owned by Profund Limited Company. Family Management holds 0.21% or 4,854 shares in its portfolio.