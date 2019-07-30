Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Store (CBRL) Stock Declined While Iberiabank Cut Position; Timber Hill Has Increased Its Prospect Capital (PSEC) Position

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Store (CBRL) by 66.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 7,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 11,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Store for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.15. About 281,250 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 1.11 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Limited Com holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 23,008 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 95,803 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 82,396 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 66,694 shares. First Foundation reported 30,947 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 28,150 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated accumulated 293,052 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 6,022 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Alpha Windward Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). First Republic Investment has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Da Davidson & Comm holds 0% or 37,143 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 119,400 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 2,164 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 29,481 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 59,810 were accumulated by Amer Intl Gp Inc. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% stake. Scout Invs owns 25,736 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,209 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 32,136 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 44,320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Llc has 1,399 shares. Aperio Gp Limited holds 0.08% or 117,404 shares. Ftb Inc stated it has 993 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Management Incorporated invested in 1,395 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 2,468 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.42M for 18.02 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,443 shares to 29,287 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 59,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).