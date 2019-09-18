Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Stock Price Rose While Biglari Capital Has Cut Stake; Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by $1.39 Million as Stock Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $751.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 159,164 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 538,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $509.86M, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.6. About 219,349 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

